Yogi, UK-India business council chairperson discuss investment plans in UP

Chairperson of UK-India Business Council Richard Heald met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday, during which the two discussed avenues for British investment in the state

Topics
Uttar Pradesh | Yogi Adityanath | UK

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses MLAs during 'Prabodhan' programme, at Tilak Hall, Vidhan Bhawan, in Lucknow, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (PTI Photo

Chairperson of UK-India Business Council Richard Heald met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday, during which the two discussed avenues for British investment in the state.

During the meeting at the chief minister's official residence, Adityanath highlighted that the state provided ample opportunities for British companies to invest in any sector, including defence, electronics, information technology, and dairy.

He said the government was planning to organise "Uttar Pradesh Global Investors' Summit" next year, and investment-oriented policies were being prepared for various sectors.

"Uttar Pradesh is fast emerging as an attractive investment destination for the world," he said.

Heald assured the United Kingdom's participation in the investors' summit as a country partner, according to an official release.

The UKIBC chairperson invited Adityanath to London and requested him to meet representatives of various British companies, the release said.

Heald said a better environment for investment had been created in Uttar Pradesh under Adityanath's leadership.

"During COVID-19, Webley & Scott set up its factory here. In future, too, several British companies will invest in various sectors in the state, especially in the defence sector," he said.

First Published: Fri, October 07 2022. 08:19 IST

