Punjab reports 59 more deaths, 2,914 new coronavirus cases on Monday

Coronavirus claimed 59 more lives in Punjab on Monday as 2,914 fresh infections took the state's case count to 2,34,602, according to a medical bulletin.
So far, the virus has killed 6,749 people in the state since its outbreak last year.
On Monday, the maximum 13 deaths were reported from Jalandhar, followed by 11 in Ludhiana and 10 in Hoshiarpur.
Jalandhar also reported the maximum 360 cases followed Amritsar (357), Ludhiana (343), Patiala (290) and Mohali (286), according to the bulletin.
The number of active cases increased from 23,917 on Sunday to 24,143 on Monday.
As many as 2,583 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 2,03,710, the bulletin said.
There are 37 patients on ventilator while 341 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.
A total of 58,70,655 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.
Meanwhile, Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said it is mandatory for all labs and hospitals to immediately inform the Civil Surgeon's office about the detection of any virus-affected person for strengthening the containment measures.
Sidhu said it is of utmost importance that each and every case of COVID-19 is isolated, provided appropriate treatment and their contacts to be traced at the earliest to break the chain of transmission.
Support and cooperation of the private sector is also vital in this regard, he said in a statement here.
