3,600 kg of ration rice diverted to open market in Tamil Nadu's Villuparam

-
ALSO READ
Poverty in India fell by 415 million in 15 yrs; still has maximum poor: UN
International Day for the Eradication of Poverty 2022: All you need to know
BS Number Wise: Here's why India's poverty estimates are problematic
Mahindra & Mahindra to ride on immersive Qualcomm tech for new Scorpio-N
Here's how 6-months of Ukraine-Russia war rattled global financial markets
-
The Villupuram police on Monday arrested a truck driver for transporting 3,600 kg of rice meant for public distribution through ration shops to the open market.
Lorry driver K. Krishnamoorthy (32) of Thandrampattu in Tiruvannamalai district was arrested for transporting the smuggled rice.
The Civil supplies flying squad of Tamil Nadu got a tip-off that some people were engaged in the smuggling of rice meant for ration distribution. Based on the input, the flying squad and Villupuram police conducted searches of lorries at Valathi checkpost. It was found that ration rice sacks were in a lorry driven by Krishnamoorthy and it was being sent to the open market.
It may be noted that a cartel has been working in Tamil Nadu involved in smuggling rice meant for distribution in ration shops to other bordering states like Kerala and Andhra Pradesh.
In some cases, the ration rice is sold in the open market at a premium price and the Tamil Nadu Civil supplies flying squad has posted many informers in the market.
Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies department has been taking measures to prevent the smuggling of rice and other Public Distribution System (PDS) materials.
--IANS
aal/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 16:37 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU