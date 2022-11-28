JUST IN
Slower annual economic growth will be good for India, for now: Economists
3,600 kg of ration rice diverted to open market in Tamil Nadu's Villuparam

The Villupuram police on Monday arrested a truck driver for transporting 3,600 kg of rice meant for public distribution through ration shops to the open market

IANS  |  Chennai 

The centre will bear the entire cost of rice fortification, of about Rs 2,700 crore per annum

The Villupuram police on Monday arrested a truck driver for transporting 3,600 kg of rice meant for public distribution through ration shops to the open market.

Lorry driver K. Krishnamoorthy (32) of Thandrampattu in Tiruvannamalai district was arrested for transporting the smuggled rice.

The Civil supplies flying squad of Tamil Nadu got a tip-off that some people were engaged in the smuggling of rice meant for ration distribution. Based on the input, the flying squad and Villupuram police conducted searches of lorries at Valathi checkpost. It was found that ration rice sacks were in a lorry driven by Krishnamoorthy and it was being sent to the open market.

It may be noted that a cartel has been working in Tamil Nadu involved in smuggling rice meant for distribution in ration shops to other bordering states like Kerala and Andhra Pradesh.

In some cases, the ration rice is sold in the open market at a premium price and the Tamil Nadu Civil supplies flying squad has posted many informers in the market.

Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies department has been taking measures to prevent the smuggling of rice and other Public Distribution System (PDS) materials.

--IANS

aal/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 16:37 IST

`
