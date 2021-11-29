5.7 mn individual household toilets built during 2020-21, 2021-22: Govt

-
A total of 56,97,228 individual household latrines have been constructed under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Grameen during 2020-21 and 2021-22, the Ministry of Jal Shakti said on Monday.
Responding to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel said 1,16,331 community sanitary complexes have been constructed under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Grameen (SBM-G) during 2020-21 and 2021-22, according to the data by states/UTs on Integrated Management Information System (IMIS) of the mission.
A total of 56,97,228 individual household latrines (IHHLs) have been constructed under the mission during 2020-21 and 2021-22, he said.
"So far, 9,885 villages have been covered with Solid Waste Management during 2020-21 and 2021-22," Patel said in a written response.
