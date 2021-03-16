Adani wins 300 MW wind energy capacity at Rs 2.77/unit: Report

-
-
Auctions for 1,200 MW conducted by SECI on Monday saw wind power tariffs dropping to as low as Rs 2.77 per unit, sources said.
According to the sources, Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) on Monday conducted auction for a total of 1,200 MW of wind power generation capacity.
SECI is the nodal agency for auctioning of renewable energy projects.
Companies like JSW Energy, Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), Ayana Renewable and Evergreen Power participated in the auction, one of the sources said.
"Adani Renewable (a subsidiary of AGEL) and Ayana Renewable got 300 MW each. The companies had quoted Rs 2.77 per unit and Rs 2.78 per unit tariff, respectively, while Evergreen Power got 150 MW for Rs 2.78 per unit," the source said.
JSW Energy won 450 MW of wind power capacity at the auctions, quoting tariff of Rs 2.78 per unit, another source said.
