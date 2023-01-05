Age of celebration of technology for technology's sake is over: Nadella

Suggesting that the age of celebration of for technology's sake is over, Chairman and CEO on Thursday said it is now about and its use for everyone in the world, where India can contribute immensely.

Speaking at the ' Future Ready Summit' here, he also highlighted the "magic" of government programmes and India Stack co-evolving in the country.

"I had a chance to have a brief conversation with the Prime Minister yesterday, his vision and all the programmes, the yojanas and the India Stack. In fact the thing I'm realising is the magic of India Stack, because everything needs feedback. The yojanas or the policy and the technology stack co-evolving, that's just like a virtuous cycle that is unlike anything I have seen and it's just tremendous," Nadella said.

He said, "I absolutely think both of these are perhaps the greatest contributions that India can make to the world quite frankly. When I think about it, the idea that there is digital public good is great, but also there is some sort of new way to use them to make it possible for every society and economy to be more inclusive."



Nadella was in conversation with veteran and Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani as part of the summit.

Stating that what he learns from India every time he comes here is the common man being able to use the greatest technology to do something that is useful to them, he said, "and it is not about tech for tech sake. That to me is what I think India can contribute."



"The age of celebration of technology for technology's sake is over, it is about really thinking about technology and its use for everyone in the world, and that I think will be the greatest contribution," Nadella added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)