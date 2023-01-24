Agreements for investments wroth Rs 1,743 cr signed in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

-
-
In the run up to the global investors' summit in Lucknow, district authorities on Tuesday inked 64 memorandum of understandings (MOU) for investment worth Rs 1,743.57 crore.
District Magistrate Mahendra Bahadur Singh after attending the Kheri investors and exporters' meet said, "64 MOUs executed on Tuesday intended to set up projects worth Rs 1,743.57 crore providing job opportunities to nearly 6,000 persons."
The investors and exporters meet was jointly organised by district industries department and the Kheri chapter of Indian Industries Association (IIA).
"The projects incorporated among the MOUs included establishment of bio-CNG (CBG) plants, bio energy plants, woods and timber industry, dairy development industries, eco-tourism establishments etc," he added.
The DM, while lauding the investors and assuring them full cooperation from the authorities, said "Located on India-Nepal border and the largest district of the state, Kheri had immense opportunities for startups and industries in agro, dairy, tourism and several other sectors."
Union minister of state for home Ajay Kumar Mishra, Lakhimpur MLA Yogesh Verma, Dhaurahra MLA Vinod Shankar Awasthi, IIA Kheri chapter president Deepak Agrawal, and its secretary Shiv Tolani were among those who addressed the investors' meet.
First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 23:29 IST
