JUST IN
Bantala leather complex will get Rs 10,000 cr additional investment: Mamata
Lithium reserves found in Jammu and Kashmir by GSI: Mines secretary
Banned websites, apps given 48 hrs to prove genuineness: Official
MNREGA demand-driven, sufficient funds being provided, says Giriraj Singh
Capital expenditure by CPSEs touches 76% of Rs 6.6-trillion target
Rs 1.5-trn spending rationalisation helps govt meet FY23 deficit goal
Trai's move to display caller names endangers privacy, imposes costs: IAMAI
PM Modi to inaugurate three-day UP Global Investors Summit 2023 on Friday
Over 200K farmers in Rajasthan become self-dependent by producing seeds
All govt depts to integrate with national single window system by Dec
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Lithium reserves found in Jammu and Kashmir by GSI: Mines secretary
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Bantala leather complex will get Rs 10,000 cr additional investment: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said the Bantala leather complex in Kolkata will get an additional investment of Rs 10,000 crore

Topics
West Bengal | Mamata Banerjee | Leather industry

Press Trust of India  |  Howrah 

MAY 26, 2022** Howrah: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a ceremony organised to award medals to security personnel, at Nabanna in Howrah. (PTI Photo)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said the Bantala leather complex in Kolkata will get an additional investment of Rs 10,000 crore.

In the last one year, 92 new tanneries have been given land lease for setting up units in the complex, she said.

"At Bantala, Rs 30,000 crore have been invested that generated employment for three lakh people. Another Rs 10,000 crore will be invested," Banerjee said at a programme here in Howrah district.

There are 50 units at Bantala and 50 more are coming up, the CM said.

Banerjee on Thursday also laid the foundation stone of several projects and extended government services to six lakh people in five districts - Howrah, Hooghly, South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas and Nadia.

She said the Duare Sarkar' (government at doorstep) scheme will be held every three months.

Nine crore applications for the scheme were received by the state government, of which seven crore have been considered, the chief minister said.

Efforts are underway to provide tap water access to all in West Bengal by 2024, Banerjee said, as she laid the foundation stone for a 100-bed hospital at Furfura Sharif and 208 water projects.

The Trinamool Congress supremo also said that more than 30,000 MSMEs have come up in Howrah district and two parks - jewellery and hosiery - have been set up there.

She said a Rs 2,700-crore flood relief project has been taken up, which would provide relief to the residents of Howrah, Hooghly and Midnapore.

Banerjee added that her government has invested Rs 35,000 crore in the Deocha Pachami coal block in Birbhum district, and Rs 10,000-crore worth rehabilitation package has been provided.

Three industrial corridors are also coming up in south Bengal -- Dankuni-Kalyani, Dankuni-Haldia and Dankuni-Raghunathpur -- the CM said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on West Bengal

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 22:01 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.