BRICS report makes case for developing safe digital architecture

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi to virtually chair the 13th BRICS summit today, says MEA
PM Modi to virtually chair BRICS summit on September 9, says MEA
13th BRICS summit to take place on September 9: Report
Minister S Jaishankar to chair BRICS foreign ministers' meeting today
Hoping to build consensus on issues of concern at BRICS FMs meet: China
-
A BRICS report has made a strong case for developing a safe digital architecture with a view to gain the trust of stakeholders and promote financial inclusion among the member nations.
India is the current chair of the BRICS.
In the Second BRICS Finance Ministers' and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) Meeting held on August 26, 2021, the RBI tabled the 'Report on Digital Financial Inclusion in BRICS'; the e-Booklet on BRICS Information Security Regulations; and the Compendium of BRICS Best Practices on Information Security Risks: Supervision and Control. The reports were prepared by the respective teams of the BRICS central banks.
The report on 'Digital Financial Inclusion in BRICS', uploaded on the RBI website, notes that the COVID-19 pandemic has enhanced the focus on all aspects of digital financial inclusion.
There has been accelerated use of digital financial services mainly due to the relaxations and innovative approach adopted by the authorities, private players adopting the remote business and payment models and an increase in first-time consumers due to lockdown and social distancing protocols.
"While these are encouraging developments, the challenges of bridging the digital divide have got amplified.
"The risk of cyber incidents, online frauds, illicit financial flows and data privacy have come to the fore with increase in customer uptake as most of these technologies and platforms are relatively new and evolving," it said.
It further said that as the countries emerge from the pandemic, the digital financial system will have a crucial role to fulfil the aspirations and needs of our economies recovering from the pandemic.
At the same time, these new technologies must be designed and implemented with adequate safeguards so as not to exacerbate the risk of further marginalising the excluded section.
"Going ahead, the authorities have to focus on a robust and safe architecture to strengthen the trust of the stakeholders which will help in broadening the coverage and impact of digital financial inclusion," said the report.
The BRICS grouping comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.
The e-booklet on Information Security Regulations and the Compendium of BRICS Best Practices on Information Security Risks covers information security regulations and best practices across the BRICS jurisdictions, with the objective of strengthening the cyber incidents management systems.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU