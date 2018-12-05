Centre to spend Rs 700 bn to spread gas pipelines across country: Pradhan

The Centre will initially spend Rs 700 billion to spread gas pipelines across the country, and is working out plans to expand gas network to Myanmar through Bangladesh, Union Minister said on Wednesday.

The central government is promoting gas-based economy which needs a massive network of pipelines for transportation of natural gas to various corners of the country, he said.

"In the first phase Rs 700 billion will be invested to spread network across the country," the petroleum minister said while addressing the 19th National Conference on Corrosion Control organised here.

Pradhan said India is also planning to expand network to Myanmar through Bangladesh.

"Under this programme, pipelines are proposed to be constructed between Dhamra to Bangladesh and Siliguri to Bangladesh to export according to the requirement of the neighbouring nation," he said.

Turning to Odisha, Pradhan said the state needs a huge infrastructure to store, refine and transport the natural gas to the doorstep of the industry from Paradip, Dhamra and Gopalpur.

He said the Centre is contemplating to promote port based industries in Odisha and also in other coastal states having natural ports.

The eastern part of India, including Odisha, needs a high double-digit growth rate to be on a par with the Western region. In Odisha, around Rs 45 billion would be pumped in to construct 1700 kms of pipeline network in first phase.

A strategic oil reserve project will also be launched in Chandikhol after acquiring land there, said Pradhan.

The petroleum minister also announced that commercial production of polypropylene from Paradip refinery would commence this month.

(SERPL) is presently operating cross-country pipelines network of and refined products as well as LPG of 1570 kms length with 19.35 MMTPA capacity, he said.

Under this region, India Oil is having the biggest and largest handling facility at Paradip, which is feeding four most important refineries - Paradip, Haladia, Barauni, and Bangaigaon.

As future expansion plans under SERPL, laying works of 1212 km Paradip-Hyderabad pipeline with capacity of 4.5 MMTPA is in progress. Moreover, preconstruction works for 360 km long Paradip-Dhamra-Haladia LNG pipeline and 345 km long Paradip-Somanathpur-Haladia pipeline are also under progress, said the Petroleum Minister.

Pradhan asked participating delegates, scientists and engineers to chalk out a roadmap for creation of better and advanced infrastructure for energy storage, refining and transportation with utilisation of corrosion free metals.

The meet aims at analysing various industrial corrosion problems and provide a platform for interaction among industrialists, scientists, engineers and professionals.

The three-day conference is being organised jointly by National Corrosion Council of India, Karaikudi, SERPL, Central Electrochemical Research Institute and (IOCL).