Credit growth to industry accelerates to 8.7% in May, shows RBI data

-
ALSO READ
RBI policy highlights: Prioritising inflation over growth, says Das
Parliament LIVE: UPA term was India's 'andhkaal', says FM Sitharaman
Fintech firms seek six month-extension to comply with RBI credit line norms
What is credit score & why is it important?
Non-food credit growth accelerates to 8% in Feb: RBI data
-
Credit growth to industry accelerated to 8.7 per cent in May 2022, while for agriculture and allied activities, the off-take increased by 11.8 per cent, according to RBI data released on Thursday.
Data on sectoral deployment of bank credit for May 2022 has been collected from select 40 banks that account for about 93 per cent of the total non-food credit.
Credit growth to industry accelerated to 8.7 per cent in May 2022 from 0.2 per cent in May 2021.
The Reserve Bank further said that credit to medium industries grew by 49.3 per cent in May 2022 as compared with 47.9 per cent last year.
"Credit growth to micro and small industries continued to perform well, registering accelerated growth of 33 per cent from 8.9 per cent, while credit to large industries recorded a growth of 1.9 per cent against a contraction of 3.1 per cent during the same period last year," it said.
Within industry, credit growth to all engineering, beverage and tobacco, chemicals and chemical products, infrastructure, mining and quarrying, petroleum, coal products and nuclear fuels, rubber, plastic and their products, and vehicles, vehicle parts and transport equipment accelerated in May 2022 as compared with the corresponding month of the previous year.
However, credit growth to basic metal and metal products, cement and cement products, construction, food processing, gems and jewellery, glass and glassware, leather and leather products, paper and paper products, textiles, and wood and wood products decelerated/contracted.
Advances to agriculture and allied activities grew by 11.8 per cent in May 2022 as compared with 9.4 per cent a year ago.
As per RBI, personal loans segment maintained its uptrend and grew by 16.4 per cent in May 2022 vis-a-vis 12.8 per cent in May 2021, primarily driven by housing and vehicle loans segments.
Loans to services sector grew by 12.9 per cent in May as compared with 3.4 per cent in the year-ago period, mainly due to improved off-take by NBFCs, professional services and transport operators.
On year-on-year basis, non-food bank credit registered a growth of 12.6 per cent in May 2022 as compared with 4.9 per cent a year ago.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU