Draft Delhi Master Plan 2041: Second hearing of board of enquiry on Oct 20

-
ALSO READ
Draft MPD 2041: Board of enquiry for public comments to begin on Oct 18
The tech soothsayer
DDA to set up enquiry board to consider objections, suggestions on MPD 2041
NCR likely to shrink as 'Draft Regional Plan 2041' approved
Delhi: Draft policy for 'dynamic parking norms' gets nod from DDA
-
The second meeting of a board of enquiry set up for hearing and considering objections and suggestions of the public on the draft Master Plan of Delhi 2041 is slated to be held on October 20, officials said on Tuesday.
The first session was held on Monday during which migrant labourers, street vendors, and residents of unauthorised, resettlement and JJ colonies shared their suggestions and views with the board.
The Board of Enquiry and Hearing, set up on the directions of Lt Governor Anil Baijal, is headed by DDA vice chairman Anurag Jain.
The second session will take place on Wednesday, DDA officials said.
In Wednesday's hearing, it is expected that the board will hear from more than 8,300 participants from the marginalised sections of society, who have been invited to submit their suggestions orally related to JJ colonies and solid waste management, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) said.
Considering the huge number of objections and suggestions received on draft master plan-2041, the DDA has planned to convene series of hearings, categorically based on various sections of draft plan such as environment, economy, heritage, shelter, transport, social infrastructure, physical infrastructure, new development polices, among others, within a month time, it said.
The urban body had earlier said that the hearings would be conducted online and chapter-wise.
The Delhi Development Authority had published the draft Master Plan for Delhi 2041 on June 9 this year for inviting objections and suggestions from general public. Nearly 33,000 objections and suggestions in writing were received by the DDA in the stipulated time period of 75 days, officials said.
The last date to send the objections and suggestions was August 23.
More than 8,700 participants were invited and given opportunities to submit their objections and suggestions orally before the Board during the first hearing, the DDA said on Tuesday.
From creating a '24-hour city' with night-time economy, extensive transport infrastructure, affordable housing for all and healthy environment to checking unauthorised colonies and pollution - these are part of the guiding principles the DDA has laid out for the Master Plan of Delhi (MPD) 2041.
The vision document largely covers the policies of environment, economy, mobility, heritage, culture and public spaces, among others.
These objections and suggestions have been categorised chapter-wise and as per various other issues related to development of Delhi.
The process of preparation of Master Plan of Delhi 2041 was initiated in 2017, and it remained on track in spite of the lockdown and other restrictions on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, DDA had earlier said.
The first Master Plan for Delhi was promulgated in 1962 under the Delhi Development Act of 1957, followed by the Master Plans of 2001 and 2021, each of which is an extensive modification of the respective previous plan document.
"These plans were prepared for 20 years' perspective periods and provided a holistic framework for planned development of Delhi. The MPD 2041 is a 'strategic' and 'enabling' framework to guide future growth of the city, built upon the lessons learnt from the implementation of the previous plans," the draft added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU