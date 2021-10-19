Coal supply prioritised temporarily to power sector to replenish stock: CIL

-
ALSO READ
Coal India arm provides 76.6% coal to power producers in current month
Power Mech bags Rs 9,294 crore contract from Central Coalfields
Coal ministry to augment fuel supply to power sector from captive mines
Coal India supply to power sector grows by 12% to 118 MT in Sep qtr
Centre regulates coal stocks at plants having more than 15 days buffer
-
State-owned CIL on Tuesday said the supply of coal was prioritised temporarily to power producers to replenish their dwindling stock of the dry fuel.
The statement assumes significance in the wake of the country's power plants grappling with fuel shortages.
"In view of the low stock position at the power house end due to a spurt in economic activities during post-second wave of COVID-19, the supply of coal was prioritised temporarily to the power sector to replenish their dwindling coal stock," Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a statement.
To achieve the same in the quickest possible time, coal companies were advised only to go slow temporarily on conducting further e-auction of coal, barring the special forward e-auction for power.
"This was a highly transitory measure to tide off the current high demand scenario in the power sector and normalcy will be restored soon," the filing said.
Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday discussed ways to improve coal stocks at thermal power plants with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Power Minister R K Singh.
The coal minister also reviewed the performance of Coal India arm Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL), and directed it to ramp up production and load to at least 34 rakes of the dry fuel daily.
Last week, Joshi said the government was making full efforts to meet the coal demand of power producers and stressed that steps are being taken to soon ramp up the dry fuel supply to two million tonnes per day.
The minister also felicitated machine operators at the Nigahi opencast coal project of NCL and said that their role is integral to scale up coal production and despatch from the block.
"Flagged off a coal dumper truck at Nigahi OCP, @NCL_SINGRAULI. This indigenous dumper has been manufactured by BEML and furthers #MakeInIndia initiative," he said.
Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of the domestic coal output.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU