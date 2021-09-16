Drone industry will have turnover of up to Rs 15,000 cr by 2026: Scindia

-
ALSO READ
Govt grants ICMR conditional permission to use drones for vaccine delivery
India's Skylark Drones raises $3 mn to fuel international expansion
Drone registration under new rules mandatory, to help track rogue one: Govt
Eyes in the sky: Drones aim to deliver vaccines, drugs in India amid Covid
Over 500 drones to measure India's rural assets, end property dispute woes
-
The Indian drone industry will have a total turnover of up to Rs 15,000 crore by 2026 as the government has given a major boost to the sector with the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme announced on Wednesday and liberalised rules implemented last month, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Thursday.
The Civil Aviation Ministry on Wednesday approved a PLI scheme for drones and drone components with an allocation of Rs 120 crore spread over three financial years.
The PLI scheme comes as a follow-through of the liberalised Drone Rules, 2021, released by the Centre on August 25.
In the press briefing, Scindia said on Thursday, "With Drone Policy (Rules) and Drone PLI scheme, we have an aim that drone manufacturing companies in India should reach a turnover of Rs 900 crore in the coming three years."
Currently, Indian drone manufacturing companies have a turnover of approximately Rs 80 crore, he mentioned.
He said the three parts of the entire value chain in the drone sector are hardware (drone manufacturer), software and service delivery.
"If you combine turnover of all three parts of the drone sector, it is our estimate that by 2026, it will stand at USD 1.8 billion. This means that this industry will have a turnover of approximately Rs 12,000-Rs 15,000 crore by then," he stated.
Under the PLI scheme, the incentive for a manufacturer of drones and drone components will be 20 per cent of the value addition made by the company during the next three years.
The value addition should be calculated as the annual sales revenue from drones and drone components (net of GST) minus the purchase cost (net of GST) of drone and drone components, it stated.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU