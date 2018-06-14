EVs demand to help power utilities earn $11 bn in revenue by 2030: Report

The overall from (EVs) is expected to help utilities earn an estimated $11 billion (Rs 700 billion) in revenues by 2030, said a joint study by and on Thursday.

According to the report the increase in adoption of EVs across India will be instrumental in transforming the country's power sector.

"The surge in electricity demand from EVs will help recover the slow demand growth," the study said.

As per the report, the overall electricity demand from EVs is projected to be around 79.9 gigawatt hours (GWh) by 2020 and is expected to reach 69.6 terawatt hours (TWh) by 2030.

The study noted that arrival of electric mobility is expected to help the P&U (power and utilities) sector realise net cost and revenue benefits from both demand and the supply side.

Besides, the report noted that EVs will help the country in achieving carbon emission reduction targets.

"By 2030, EVs are expected to reduce emissions by 40-50 per cent, compared to ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicles in an aggressive scenario," the report said.

However, the report added that even if the grid continues to be coal heavy, emissions are likely to reduce by 20-30 per cent.

In addition, the report pointed out that the power and utilities sector in India is undergoing rapid transformational developments like reducing dependence on imported coal, rising energy independence with renewables, reducing plant load factors (PLFs) and national grid integration among others.