I-T dept 'elephant' running amok to meet revenue shortfall: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at the Modi government, alleging that the Department is "running amok"in a bid to meet India's revenue shortfall.

"The FM (Nirmala Sitharaman) said in her budget speech that an elephant should take just 2 pounds of rice & not trample the entire paddy field," Gandhi said in a tweet.

"Meanwhile, the IT dept elephant is running amok in a bid to meet India's revenue shortfall," he said.



The FM said in her budget speech that an elephant should take just 2 pounds of rice & not trample the entire paddy field. Meanwhile, the IT dept elephant is running amok in a bid to meet India’s revenue shortfall. pic.twitter.com/VKs5VkGIIW — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 5, 2019

Gandhi also shared media reports alleging that "tax terrorism" was hurting India's growth.