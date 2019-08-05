JUST IN
I-T dept 'elephant' running amok to meet revenue shortfall: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi also shared media reports alleging that 'tax terrorism' was hurting India's growth

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. File photo: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at the Modi government, alleging that the Income Tax Department is "running amok"in a bid to meet India's revenue shortfall.

"The FM (Nirmala Sitharaman) said in her budget speech that an elephant should take just 2 pounds of rice & not trample the entire paddy field," Gandhi said in a tweet.

"Meanwhile, the IT dept elephant is running amok in a bid to meet India's revenue shortfall," he said. 
 

 

 

Gandhi also shared media reports alleging that "tax terrorism" was hurting India's growth.    
First Published: Mon, August 05 2019. 09:15 IST

