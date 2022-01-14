Exports rise 39% to $38 bn in Dec; trade deficit widens to $21.68 bn: Govt

-
The country's exports in December 2021 surged 38.91 per cent on an annual basis to USD 37.81 billion due to healthy performance by sectors such as engineering, textiles and chemicals, even as the trade deficit widened to USD 21.68 billion during the month, government data showed on Friday.
Imports in December 2021 too increased 38.55 per cent to USD 59.48 billion.
During April-December 2021-22, exports rose 49.66 per cent to USD 301.38 billion.
Imports during the period surged 68.91 per cent to USD 443.82 billion, leaving a trade deficit of USD 142.44 billion, the data showed.
"Merchandise exports in December 2021 were USD 37.81 billion, as compared to USD 27.22 billion in December 2020, exhibiting a positive growth of 38.91 per cent. As compared to December 2019, exports in December 2021 exhibited a positive growth of 39.47 per cent," the commerce ministry said in a statement.
