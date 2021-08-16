FM Sitharaman says technical glitches in I-T portal to be sorted out soon

JUST IN
FM on Monday said technical glitches in the new income tax e-filing portal will be largely fixed in the next couple of weeks and that she has been constantly reminding Infosys on the issue

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said technical glitches in the new income tax e-filing portal will be largely fixed in the next couple of weeks and that she has been constantly reminding Infosys on the issue.

"I have been reminding Infosys (the vendor which developed the new portal) constantly, and (Infosys head) Nandan Nilekani has been messaging me with assurances that they will sort it out," she said.

The glitches will be fixed largely in the next couple of weeks, she added.

First Published: Mon, August 16 2021. 18:18 IST

