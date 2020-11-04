Fund raising via capital markets drops 31% to Rs 75,230 crore in Sept

-
ALSO READ
FMCG major Britannia to issue bonus debentures and payment of dividend
HDFC's board approves raising up to Rs 14,000 cr through various means
Best of BS Opinion: Managing public debt, urban equilibrium, and more
Gold ETFs attract Rs 3,500 cr in first half of 2020 amid safe-haven buying
Sensex, Nifty rise sharply for 2nd day on global cues, bank stocks
-
Companies garnered over Rs 75,000 crore from capital markets in September, a decline of 31 per cent from the preceding month, with private placement of debt instruments continuing to be the most preferred route for financing business.
The funds were mopped up mainly for business expansion plans, loan repayments and working capital requirements.
According to data available with the markets regulator Sebi, companies raised a total of Rs 75,230 crore in September as compared to Rs 1.1 lakh crore in August by way of issuing equity and debt securities.
Out of the Rs 75,230 crore garnered in September, Rs 64,389 crore was mopped up from private placement of debt securities and Rs 9,022 crore through private placement of equity, which include qualified institutional placement (QIP) and preferential allotment routes.
Individually, a total of Rs 7,684 crore was raised through issuance of shares on preferential allotment basis and Rs 1,338 crore through QIP.
In comparison, corporates had mobilised Rs 58,419 crore and Rs 45,471 crore through private placement of debt securities and equities, respectively, in August.
When it comes to raising funds through public issuance, in September Rs 1,302 crore was raised through two main-board initial public offering, Rs 7 crore from SME's initial share-sale and Rs 363 crore through rights issue.
There was one public issue of corporate bonds amounting to Rs 150 crore in the month of September.
During August, there was no public issue of corporate bonds,the data showed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU