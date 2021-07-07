Govt launches mobile app 'Matsya Setu' for Indian aqua farmers

-
-
Union Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday launched a mobile app 'Matsya Setu' to disseminate the latest freshwater aquaculture technologies to the country's aqua farmers.
The app has been developed by the ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture (ICAR-CIFA), Bhubaneswar, with the funding support of the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB), Hyderabad, according to an official statement.
Matsya Setu app has species-wise/ subject-wise self-learning online course modules, where renowned aquaculture experts explain the basic concepts and practical demonstrations on breeding, seed production and grow-out culture of commercially important fishes like carp, catfish, scampi, murrel, ornamental fish, and pearl farming.
Better management practices to be followed in maintaining the soil and water quality, feeding and health management in aquaculture operations have also been provided in the course platform.
The modules are divided into small video chapters for the convenience of the learners, along with additional learning materials.
To motivate the learners and provide a lively learning experience, quiz/test options have also been provided for self-assessment.
Upon successful completion of each course module, an e-certificate can be auto-generated. Farmers can also ask their doubts through the app and get specific advisories from experts.
Speaking on the occasion, the minister said capacity building of fish farmers is a vital part of spearheading the technology-led aquaculture development in the country.
He said the app will be surely helpful for the farmers to learn the advancements in the technologies and better management practices at their convenience.
