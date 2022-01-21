Govt launches portal to share key performance indicators of coal sector

-
ALSO READ
Decoded: What is dark web and is it really such a bad place to be in?
What is Web 3.0 and why it is being called next generation internet?
Coal India arm NCL dispatches 387k tonnes of highest-ever coal in one day
SSC CGL answer key released on ssc.nic.in: Steps to raise objection
The e-governance mess
-
The government on Friday announced the launch of a portal, 'Koyla Darpan', to share key performance indicators related to the coal sector.
The portal was launched by Coal Secretary Anil Kumar Jain, the Ministry of Coal said in a statement.
As an initial step, the portal has key performance indicators like coal/ lignite production, coal/ lignite offtake, exploration data, central sector schemes, status of coal stock at thermal power plants, allocation of blocks, monitoring of major coal mines, and coal price, the statement said.
Senior officials of the coal ministry and PSUs (through videoconferencing) were present at the event. Suggestions/ views were given by the officers to make the portal more user-friendly, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU