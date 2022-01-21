Govt launches portal to share key performance indicators of coal sector

The government on Friday announced the launch of a portal, 'Koyla Darpan', to share key performance indicators related to the sector.

The portal was launched by Secretary Anil Kumar Jain, the Ministry of said in a statement.

As an initial step, the portal has key performance indicators like coal/ lignite production, coal/ lignite offtake, exploration data, central sector schemes, status of coal stock at thermal power plants, allocation of blocks, monitoring of major coal mines, and coal price, the statement said.

Senior officials of the coal ministry and PSUs (through videoconferencing) were present at the event. Suggestions/ views were given by the officers to make the portal more user-friendly, it said.

