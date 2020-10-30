Govt mulling shifting BIS to commerce ministry, says Piyush Goyal

-
ALSO READ
India has capability to be global player in many sectors: Piyush Goyal
Direct selling should be governed by commerce ministry: CAIT to Goyal
Piyush Goyal deliberates on ways to reduce imports in auto sector
India not in a position to accept concept of DFFT, says Piyush Goyal
US-India trade deal can be finalised before or soon after Prez polls: Goyal
-
The government is deliberating shifting of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) from the Department of Consumer Affairs to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.
"We are deliberating on that and will share at an appropriate time," the minister said at a virtual conference responding to a question in this regard.
BIS is a national body that frames quality norms for products and services under the aegis of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU