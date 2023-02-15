JUST IN
India's merchandise trade deficit in January down at $17.75 billion
Govt to spend 75% defence outlay for procurement from Indian firms: Rajnath
India's January exports fall by 6.58% to $32.91 bn, imports down 3.63%
Centre aims at almost doubling seafood exports to $14 billion by 2025
India's soymeal exports to soar as drought trims Argentine supply
ITR forms notified for FY23, have schedule for virtual digital assets
Rupee depreciates 12 paise to 82.90 against US dollar in early trade
Rajasthan govt to draft new law to stop auction of small farmers' land
Set up team to resolve MCA21 portal glitches: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
India-Australia comprehensive trade deal negotiations from February 20
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
India's merchandise trade deficit in January down at $17.75 billion
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Govt to raise sugar export quota in March after assessing output estimate

He said the sugar production is estimated to be lower in the 2022-23 marketing year because of bad weather in some producing states

Topics
food security | Sugar exports | sugar production

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Uttar Pradesh govt's new sugarcane order faces flak from banks
sugarcane

The government will take a call next month on increasing the sugar export quota from the present 60 lakh tonnes for the current marketing year after assessing the domestic production, Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said on Wednesday.

The food ministry has allowed 60 lakh tonnes of sugar exports for the current 2022-23 marketing year (October-September), which is expected to see a drop in the sugar production. India exported a record 110 lakh tonnes of sugar in the previous year.

"We have not yet taken a call. we are closely monitoring the production and we would take a call may be in March depending on what the final figures of anticipated production are," Chopra told reporters here when asked whether the government will hike the sugar export quota.

He said the sugar production is estimated to be lower in the 2022-23 marketing year because of bad weather in some producing states.

Recently, Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said that sugar production is estimated to fall 5 per cent in the current marketing year to 340 lakh tonnes as more quantity of sugarcane juice is being diverted for the production of ethanol.

Sugar production stood at 358 lakh tonnes in the 2021-22 marketing year.

There will be an estimated diversion of 45 lakh tonnes of sweetener towards ethanol manufacturing. Sugarcane juice/syrup and B-molasses are being diverted to ethanol making.

In the previous 2021-22 marketing year, 32 lakh tonnes of sweetener was diverted towards manufacturing of ethanol for blending with petrol.

The actual sugar production in Maharashtra is estimated to decline to 121 lakh tonnes in 2022-23 from 137 lakh tonnes in the previous year. Uttar Pradesh will see a marginal decline to 101 lakh tonnes from 102 lakh tonnes, while Karnataka may witness a decline to 56 lakh tonnes from 60 lakh tonnes.

In the first four months of 2022-23, ISMA has reported that the country's sugar production rose 3.42 per cent to 193.5 lakh tonnes.

India has exported 27.83 lakh tonnes of sugar till February 9 of the ongoing 2022-23 marketing year, with Bangladesh and Indonesia being the top markets, trade body All India Sugar Trade Association (AISTA) said recently.

Mills have contracted to export almost the entire 60 lakh tonnes of sugar that have been permitted by the government.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on food security

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 15:59 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.