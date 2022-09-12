Govt working on developing solar energy powered electric highways: Gadkari

-
ALSO READ
Govt to develop electric highways powered by solar energy: Nitin Gadkari
FASTag in fast lane: Spike in adoption lifts toll collection past Rs 33K cr
What is UP's new Parivar Kalyan Card and how will people be enrolled for it
With EV policy in focus, Delhi to get 18,000 new charging stations by 2024
India's first electric highway between Delhi and Jaipur my dream: Gadkari
-
The government is working on developing electric highways powered by solar energy, that will facilitate the charging of heavy duty trucks and buses, Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari said on Monday.
Addressing an event organised by the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC), Gadkari reiterated that the government wants to develop India's public transport system on electricity.
"The government is strongly encouraging solar and wind energy-based charging mechanisms for electric mobility.
"We are also working on developing electric highways, which will be powered by solar energy and this will facilitate charging of heavy duty trucks and buses while running," he said.
An electric highway generally refers to a road which supplies power to vehicles travelling on it, including through overhead power lines.
Gadkari said that the government is also encouraging toll plazas to be powered by solar energy.
The minister said the road ministry has conducted route optimisation exercises across major corridors and has designed a newer alignment.
Emphasising that a well developed infrastructure enhances economic activities, creates new businesses and promotes job creation, Gadkari said, "We are constructing 26 greenfield expressways."
With the launch of PM Gati Shakti Master Plan, he said projects will get faster clearance and it would cut down logistic costs.
Stating that both India and the US are natural partners, the minister invited the US private investors to invest in India's logistics, ropeways and cable car sectors.
He informed that around 3 crore trees would be planted along the national highways and the government is adopting tree plantation practices while construction and expansion of highways.
"And till now we have successfully transplanted 27,000 trees in national highways projects," he said
According to Gadkari, the government is formulating a new policy called 'Tree Bank' for tree cutting and tree plantation.
As per policy, authorities such as National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) will have to maintain a tree bank account of planting trees during the project development.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU