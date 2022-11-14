JUST IN
MeitY unblocks VLC Media Player, month after getting legal notice
Finance ministry likely to give additional Rs 25,000 crore for MGNREGS
Worst of rupee volatility seen over as Fed view softens: BS poll
Goyal calls for IITF-like fairs for showcasing swadeshi capabilities
RBI imposes monetary penalties on nine urban cooperative banks
Indian warehousing needs $3.8 bn to meet 223 mn sq ft demand in next 3 yrs
Tax-authorities tighten noose around under-invoicing of Chinese imports
Gadkari inaugurates two Rs 3,390-cr national highway projects in Bihar
Market regulator Sebi plans to streamline disclosure framework
Wheat stocks halve from a year ago, inventories marginally higher: Data
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
MeitY unblocks VLC Media Player, month after getting legal notice
Business Standard

Growth of India Inc's IT spending likely to remain modest in 2023

According to the forecast, spending on data center systems will decline by 1.4 per cent, as businesses opt for public cloud services

Topics
Indian business | India inflation | Economic slowdown

Sourabh Lele  |  New Delhi 

growth, economy

Indian businesses are likely to increase their spending on information technology slightly in 2023 amid the looming tensions on inflation and economic slowdown. India’s overall IT spending is projected to grow 2.6 per cent next year down from 22.1 per cent in 2021, according to Gartner, Inc.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian business

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 23:58 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.