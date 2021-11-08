HC issues notice to GST council over non-inclusion of petrol, diesel prices

The on Monday issued notice to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on a plea seeking to include petrol and prices under the purview of GST.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice S Manikumar asked the council to respond within 10 days.

The court asked the council to inform it why petrol and prices were not included in the purview of the GST.

The court's order came on hearing a Public Interest Litigation.

The had on September 17 decided to continue keeping petrol and out of the GST purview, saying that subsuming the current excise duty and Value Added Tax into one national rate would impact revenues.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)