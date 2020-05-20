I've to be careful, am answerable to Parliament: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tells Indivjal Dhasmana & Nivedita Mookerji that the government has made sure that mistakes committed during 2008-2013 are not repeated while announcing the Rs 20-trillion package. In a free-wheeling interview, the FM speaks about the extraordinary times, uncertainty related to the pandemic, industry stress, migrant crisis, and the government response to all this.

Edited excerpts: Critics say you have not offered the kind of income transfer that was expected. How do you respond to that? My answer to these observations is that it is not that we ...