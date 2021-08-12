ICAI to issue 8 new forensic audit and investigation standards

-
ALSO READ
Sebi appoints forensic auditor to vet financial statements of Suzlon Energy
SC favours CA exam in July, agrees to consider opt-out option for students
Can't tweak rules, or give undue relaxation due to Covid: SC on CA exams
UP Cabinet approves ordinance to regulate rent and tenancy agreements
Raymond Limited appoints Harmohan Sahni as CEO of realty business
-
The Digital Accounting and Assurance Board (DAAB) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has proposed eight new Forensic Accounting and Investigation Standards (FAIS), which will be placed for final approval on August 13.
The ICAI had earlier issued 13 FAIS.
The new accounting standards prescribe strict measures to be followed by the forensic auditors while conducting forensic audit.
The new standards will render the existing forensic audits untenable, especially where the lenders have used ambiguous and inconclusive reports to classify borrower loan accounts as fraud.
The FAIS prescribes that the forensic auditor shall issue a precise and unambiguous report.
The report is also required to be backed by reliable evidence and relevant documents collected by the auditor, in line with the requirements of FAIS to support its conclusions.
The FAIS further prescribes that the report shall not express an opinion or pass any judgement on guilt or innocence.
The FAIS categorically mandates that the principles of natural justice needs to be met by conducting a discussion of the observations with the subject party and their views need to be suitably incorporated in the report.
It is to be noted that currently, there are no standards or guidelines prescribed by any regulator or authority to monitor or regulate the functions of forensic audit.
In the absence of such regulations, any and every self-acclaimed forensic audit expert/firm was appointed by the lenders to conduct forensic audit as per their own rules and procedures and present reports based on their own judgements.
In most such cases, the reports used to be inconclusive, ambiguous and devoid of reliable evidence. There was no review or appeal mechanism against any erroneous or wrong forensic audit findings, and the same were not even shared with the concerned party.
These new forensic audit standards are likely to render several existing forensic audit reports untenable -- especially where lenders have used ambiguous and inconclusive reports to classify borrower loan accounts as 'fraud', or where the principles of natural justice have not been met during the process of forensic audit.
--IANS
arm/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU