India allows imports of genetically modified soymeal via three more ports

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India on Friday allowed of genetically modified (GM) through three more ports, according to a government order seen by Reuters, facilitating overseas purchases of the animal feed in large volumes.

New Delhi last month allowed of GM for the first time to help the poultry industry, which is reeling from a surge in local prices that tripled in a year to a record high.

But the government permitted overseas purchases of the animal feed only through the Nhava Sheva Port, primarily for containers. Traders said the restriction slowed down

Friday's government order said that besides the Nhava Sheva Port, traders could now import soymeal via the Mumbai Sea Port, the Tuticorin Sea Port and the Visakhapatnam Sea Port.

Reuters on Wednesday reported that India has contracted to import 250,000 tonnes of soymeal, including 15,000 tonnes that Indian dealers had shipped out only two months ago.

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav and Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

