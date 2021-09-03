India allows imports of genetically modified soymeal via three more ports

-
ALSO READ
In a first, India to import 1.2 mn tonne GM soyameal after govt clears air
Centre set to allow import of GM soymeal to check rising feed prices
Govt eases norms for import of 1.2 million tonne GM soya cake
Sunflower oil imports could jump to record as prices dip below soyoil
Take steps to contain further deterioration in exports, imports: Par Panel
-
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India on Friday allowed imports of genetically modified (GM) soymeal through three more ports, according to a government order seen by Reuters, facilitating overseas purchases of the animal feed in large volumes.
New Delhi last month allowed imports of GM soymeal for the first time to help the poultry industry, which is reeling from a surge in local soymeal prices that tripled in a year to a record high.
But the government permitted overseas purchases of the animal feed only through the Nhava Sheva Port, primarily for containers. Traders said the restriction slowed down imports.
Friday's government order said that besides the Nhava Sheva Port, traders could now import soymeal via the Mumbai Sea Port, the Tuticorin Sea Port and the Visakhapatnam Sea Port.
Reuters on Wednesday reported that India has contracted to import 250,000 tonnes of soymeal, including 15,000 tonnes that Indian dealers had shipped out only two months ago.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav and Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU