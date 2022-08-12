India's exports up 2.14% in July; trade deficit widens to $30 billion

India's exports rose by 2.14 per cent to $36.27 billion in July while the trade deficit almost tripled to $30 billion during the month, according to official data released on Friday.

Imports shot up by 43.61 per cent to $66.27 billion in the month compared to July 2021, the data showed.

The trade deficit was $10.63 billion in July 2021.

Preliminary data released earlier this month had shown a 0.76 per cent contraction in exports at $35.24 billion for July against $35.51 billion in July 2021. The trade deficit was pegged at a record $31 billion in the month fuelled by over 70 per cent rise in crude oil imports.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)