India likely to have double-digit growth this fiscal, says CEA

Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) K V Subramanian on Tuesday said India is expected to log double-digit growth in the current financial year, and will grow 6.5%-7% in the following year, aided by rising demand and a robust banking sector.

He also said the seminal second generation reforms would help the country grow over 7% during this decade.

India's GDP growth stood at 8.4% in the second quarter of 2021-22, with the economy surpassing the pre-COVID level, official data showed on Tuesday.

With regard to fiscal deficit, he said the Budget estimate is likely to be met."India is likely to have a double-digit growth this year; overall growth for the first half has been 13.7%. So, even a little more than 6% growth in the subsequent quarters should be able to deliver double-digit growth for this year, India's expected to grow 6.5-7% in 2022," Subramanian said.

The government estimates fiscal deficit at 6.8% of the gross domestic product (GDP) for the current financial year ending on March 31, 2022.

"Formal sector has emerged well from Covid crisis, informal sector, even though it's been impacted, the nature of its production means that it'll be less impacted. Financial sector has emerged stronger and manufacturing sector shows that India in this decade should grow. Compared to 2020, there has been a 38.3% increase in capital expenditure in the first half of 2021, which is noteworthy. Since capital expenditures are much higher this year, it's important to understand the inflation dynamics," said Subramanian, whose tenure ends on December 6.

The cumulative annual growth rate between 2015-19 has been higher for India than China in manufacturing gross value, merchandise exports and manufactured goods exports. Conceptually, the Indian policy response focused on both demand & supply has been very important in the sharpest recoveries among all emerging economies & in keeping inflation rangebound, the official further said.

