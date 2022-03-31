India registers 162% growth in EV sales this year, says Gadkari

-
ALSO READ
India's first electric highway between Delhi and Jaipur my dream: Gadkari
Govt sensitive about ecology: Gadkari amid concerns over Chardham project
Gadkari lays foundation of Highway projects worth Rs 9,119 crore in UP
Minimum 6 airbags must in vehicles carrying up to 8 passengers from Oct
Govt to formulate policy for database for bridges' age, condition: Gadkari
-
Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Thursday in the Lok Sabha said that India has registered overall 162 per cent growth in the sales of electric vehicles this year.
Responding to a question during Question Hour, Gadkari informed the house that on a year-over-year basis, the sales has risen. He said that the category-wise, two-wheeler sales have increased by more than five times at 423 per cent, three-wheelers by 75 per cent, four-wheelers by 238 per cent and buses by 1,250 per cent.
Union Minister informed the house that a total 10,95,746 electric vehicles were registered in India with 1,742 charging stations operable as on March 13 this year.
Talking about the battery swapping policy, Gadkari said out of total, around 85 per cent Lithium Iron battery is being manufactured in India. "We have fixed standard in battery. If any manufacturer is not doing as per the fixed standard, action will be taken against them", said Gadkari on the question of charging capacity of the battery.
Gadkari said that for charging electric vehicles, our priority is to use green energy. He said that the government's policy is to entertain all new research, giving opportunity to new startup, by which we can establish appropriate technology which is more convenient and economically viable for the consumers.
"The NHAI is developing charging and amenities at every 40 km and we are trying to use solar and wind power for that", said the Transport Minister.
--IANS
avr/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU