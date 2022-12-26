JUST IN
India's agri, allied commodities export up 12% in Apr-Oct to $30 billion
After the year of reset, businesses now poised to truly get back in form
India's growth rate to be 6.4% for next 5 years: UK-based research centre
What does 2022 tell us about Indian economy in 2023?
Question mark over fate of central govt projects in Congress-ruled Himachal
Global smart home devices market may shrink 2.6% to 874 mn units in 2022
Ujjwala scheme: Rs 200 subsidy per cylinder to be extended one more year
DESH Bill may let companies have obligation of choice: Govt official
Europe set the bar on Russian gas high enough to leave India unaffected
Spending bill aids retirees, and boosts financial services industry
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
After the year of reset, businesses now poised to truly get back in form
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

India's agri, allied commodities export up 12% in Apr-Oct to $30 billion

Wheat, basmati rice, raw cotton, castor oil, coffee, and fresh fruits were major commodities exported from India

Topics
Indian exports | agriculture sector

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Farmers, agriculture, fertilizer, pesticides
Photo: Bloomberg

India's export of agriculture and allied commodities rose 11.97 per cent to USD 30.21 billion during April-October period of current fiscal year, the agriculture ministry said on Monday.

The exports stood at USD 26.98 billion in the same period of 2021-22, it said in a statement.

Wheat, basmati rice, raw cotton, castor oil, coffee, and fresh fruits were major commodities exported from India.

The overall export of agri and allied commodities rose 20 per cent to USD 50.24 billion in 2021-22, when compared with USD 41.86 billion in the previous year, it added.

The ministry said there was improvement in the farm produce logistics with the introduction of 'Kisan Rail' service in July 2020. Till December this year, Kisan rails were operated on 167 routes in the country.

Around 1,260 wholesale mandis in 22 states and three union territories have been integrated with the electronic-National Agriculture Market (e-NAM) with 1.72 crore farmers and 2.13 lakh traders registered on the platform till the current month, it said.

Also, 4,015 farmer producer organisations (FPOs) have been registered under a new scheme, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian exports

First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 16:15 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.