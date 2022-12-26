JUST IN
What does 2022 tell us about Indian economy in 2023?
Question mark over fate of central govt projects in Congress-ruled Himachal
Global smart home devices market may shrink 2.6% to 874 mn units in 2022
Ujjwala scheme: Rs 200 subsidy per cylinder to be extended one more year
DESH Bill may let companies have obligation of choice: Govt official
Europe set the bar on Russian gas high enough to leave India unaffected
Spending bill aids retirees, and boosts financial services industry
29 lakh cards will be made for BPL families in Haryana, says CM Khattar
Parl panel concerned over poor fund usage for smart meters manufacturing
Centre saves subsidy and wheat stocks by making PDS free, ending PMGKAY
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
What does 2022 tell us about Indian economy in 2023?
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

India's growth rate to be 6.4% for next 5 years: UK-based research centre

Cebr further said that India had an estimated PPP-adjusted GDP per capita of $8,293 in 2022, categorising it as a lower middle-income country

Topics
India Economic growth | India GDP | Indian Economy

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Economic growth, GDP
Representative Image

India's annual growth trajectory for the next five years is expected to be 6.4 per cent, after which it is likely to rise to 6.5 per cent during the subsequent nine years, according to the Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr).

This is going to lead India to the third spot in global ranking by 2037 from the existing fifth in the World Economic League Table in 2022.

The Cebr has made this prediction in its annual World Economic League Table 2023 on Monday.

The UK-based consultancy has suggested that in the current fiscal, growth is expected to be 6.8 per cent, despite rise in key rates and falling global demand.

Cebr further said that India had an estimated PPP-adjusted GDP per capita of $8,293 in 2022, categorising it as a lower middle-income country.

PPP GDP is gross domestic product converted to international dollars using purchasing power parity rates.

Cebr further noted that though agriculture employs a majority of India's labour market, it is the services sector which drives the country's economic activity.

--IANS

ans/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on India Economic growth

First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 14:29 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.