JUST IN
Bihar inks MoU with FSI for TOF field survey to promote agroforestry
First B20 meet to focus on climate action, resilient global value chains
India's G20 presidency: B20 meet in Gujarat to discuss climate, innovation
Govt may not announce capital infusion for PSU banks in Budget: Sources
Time to press accelerator with higher infra spend, inviting global capital
Rationalised TDS framework, concessional I-T regime expected in Budget: EY
J'khand govt launches water conservation scheme with over Rs 467 cr outlay
Japan offers huge business opportunities for Indian apparel exporters: AEPC
Odisha collects Rs 28,973 cr mining revenue in current financial year
Gujarat firms sign 22 MoUs entailing investments worth Rs 40,000 cr in UP
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Bihar inks MoU with FSI for TOF field survey to promote agroforestry
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

India's G20 presidency: First Y20 meet in Guwahati from February 6 to 8

Y20 is one of the eight official engagement groups under the G20 umbrella

Topics
G20  | G20 summit | G20 meeting

Press Trust of India  |  Guwahati 

G20
Over 12,000 students are expected to participate in these events and each higher education institution will be also be organising awareness drive at 10 nearby schools to sensitise the schools about G20 groupings and functioning

The first meeting of the Youth20 (Y20) group, being organised on the sidelines of the G20 summit, will be held in Assam's largest city Guwahati from February 6 to 8, an official statement said on Sunday.

This is the first of the various meetings to be held on the five Y20 themes across India in a run-up to the final Youth20 Summit in August 2023, it said.

"More than 250 delegates from across the world are expected to participate in the three-day event in Assam. It will focus on five themes of Future of Work; Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction; Peace Building and Reconciliation; Youth in Democracy and Health, Wellbeing and Sports," the Press Information Bureau (PIB) release said.

Y20 is one of the eight official engagement groups under the G20 umbrella. The youth summit usually takes place some weeks prior to the traditional forum to know what the youths are thinking and incorporate their suggestions in their own policy proposals.

The Y20 India Summit in 2023 would exemplify the country's youth-centric efforts and provide an opportunity to showcase its values and policy measures to the youth across the globe, the statement said.

In order to create a participative and inclusive deliberation process in the run up to the Y20 meeting, over 50 universities and colleges across all districts of the state are organising seminars, workshops, debates and panel discussions in their campuses from January 19 onwards.

Over 12,000 students are expected to participate in these events and each higher education institution will be also be organising awareness drive at 10 nearby schools to sensitise the schools about G20 groupings and functioning.

A total of 400 participants, including prize winners of competitions from various university/college, will participate in the central event at IIT-Guwahati on February 7 and will be accordingly mentored for understanding Innovations and Industry-Academia linkages, the statement said.

"They will also get an opportunity to interact with the international youth delegates to exchange ideas for a shared future," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on G20

First Published: Sun, January 22 2023. 17:27 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.