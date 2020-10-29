India Sept infrastructure output contracts 0.8% compared to year-ago period

-
-
India's infrastructure output in September contracted 0.8% from a year earlier, government data released on Thursday showed.
Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors including coal, crude oil and electricity and accounts for nearly 40% of industrial output, contracted 14.9% in the six months through September from a year earlier, the data showed.
