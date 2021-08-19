India's trade with Afghanistan stalls but likely to resume soon: Industry

-
ALSO READ
India vs Afghanistan highlights: India 1 | 1 Afghanistan at full time
LIVE: 'Whether it's Afghanistan or India, LeT, JeM operating with impunity'
No hasty withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan: US Defence Secretary
20 killed, 34 wounded in series of violent attacks across Afghanistan
The Taliban: what could its return to power mean for Afghanistan?
-
By Rajendra Jadhav
MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's trade with Afghanistan has dried up as borders and banks have closed since the Taliban took over the country, but industry officials said that the disruption was temporary and that it would be business as usual soon.
New Delhi is one of the leading suppliers of essential commodities to Afghanistan, which exports mainly dry fruits to India.
Shipments between the two countries were delayed or disrupted after Taliban insurgents started making military advances earlier this month, leading to the fall of the capital Kabul on Sunday, industry officials said.
"There is a temporary glitch in trade as Afghanistan is witnessing a transition of power. But within a few days trade will restart," said Rahil Shaikh, managing director of Mumbai-based MEIR Commodities, which exports sugar to Afghanistan.
India's exports to Afghanistan came to $826 million in the financial year that ended on March 31, consisting mainly of sugar, cereals, tea, spices, pharmaceutical and textile products.
In the same year, New Delhi's imports from Kabul came to $509 million, consisting mainly of figs, raisins and apples.
Afghanistan has been the second-biggest buyer of Indian sugar in the 2020/21 marketing year ending on Sept. 30, purchasing a record 624,000 tonnes, according to the All India Sugar Trade Association.
Indian shipments for Afghanistan usually land at Pakistan's Karachi port and from there are moved to Afghanistan through road.
Demand for sugar and other essential commodities is robust from Afghanistan and imports could rise once banks start operations, said Tayyab Balagamwala, director at Karachi-based Seatrade Group.
"Taliban has slashed import taxes on many commodities. This will lead to more imports," Balagamwala said.
India was importing and exporting commodities from Afghanistan even during the previous Taliban rule during 1996 to 2001, said a Mumbai-based exporter, who declined to be named.
The United States or European Union might impose sanctions on Taliban but even those sanctions would exclude trade of essential commodities, he said.
The Federation of Indian Export Organisation told Reuters partner ANI on Thursday that the Taliban have stopped all imports and exports from India through transit routes of Pakistan.
Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid denied this in a Tweet saying "The Islamic Emirate wants better diplomatic and trade relations with all countries."
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani and Hugh Lawson)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU