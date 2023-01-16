India to be manufacturing economy to realise 'Make in India' goal: Pradhan

-
ALSO READ
Giriraj Singh raises concern over irregularities in PMAYG in Odisha
Train yourself to avoid redundancy due to technology: Pradhan to youths
14,500 schools to be upgraded under PM-SHRI scheme, says PM Modi
New Educational Policy aims to assimilate ancient with modern: Pradhan
Odisha: Pradhan writes to Tomar, seeks probe into farmers' insurance scheme
-
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said India has to become a manufacturing economy for achieving the 'Make in India' goal.
He said India currently has the momentum to achieve it.
"Until India becomes a manufacturing economy, it will continue to buy goods from others as a purchasing economy," the minister, who also holds the skill development and entrepreneurship portfolio, said.
Addressing a programme on 'Purvodaya - an instrument for Act East policy', Pradhan said economic empowerment in the eastern region has to be achieved by providing employment.
"India will get the demographic dividend for the next 15 years, which eastern India will get for 25 years," he said.
The minister said India has not only made strides on the political and diplomatic fronts, but also made a mark by providing COVID vaccines to 140 countries, of which 40 received those as a gift.
Commending Kolkata's role as a centre of renaissance in India over the last three centuries, he said the city was the germination point for changes in education, women's empowerment, freedom struggle and literary movement.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, January 16 2023. 07:38 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU