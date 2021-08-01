India will always be proponent of international law: S Jaishankar

-
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said India looks forward to "working productively" with other members of the United Nations Security Council as the country takes over the presidency of the 15-nation UN body.
Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said that New Delhi will always be a voice of moderation, an advocate of dialogue and a proponent of international law.
"As we take over UNSC Presidency for August, look forward to working productively with other members. India will always be a voice of moderation, an advocate of dialogue and a proponent of international law," Jaishankar tweeted.
India on Sunday assumed the rotating presidency of the UNSC and is set to host signature events related to maritime security, peacekeeping and counterterrorism during the month.
India took over the presidency from France. Ambassador of India to United Nations, TS Tirumurti thanked France Permanent Representative to the UN, Nicolas de Riviere, for steering the UN Security Council for the month of July.
This is India's first presidency in the UNSC during its 2021-22 tenure as a non-permanent member of the UNSC. The two-year tenure of India as a non-permanent member of the UNSC began on January 1, 2021.
During the presidency, India said it will be focusing on maritime security, peacekeeping, and counterterrorism.
India will also be organising a solemn event in memory of peacekeepers.
Tirumurti apprised that the UN Security Council will also have on its agenda several important meetings including Syria, Iraq, Somalia, Yemen, and the Middle East.
UN Security Council will also be adopting important resolutions on Somalia, Mali, and UN Interim Force in Lebanon, he added.
