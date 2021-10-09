Indian job market up 57% annually in Sept ahead of festive season: Naukri

-
ALSO READ
Search for CXO level roles in India grows 80-100% in Sept quarter: Report
Biz2Credit to hire 150 new staff by 2021-end as it strengthens tech team
ESIC scheme adds 1.3 million new members in July 2021: Official data
Employment in 9 sectors at 30.8 million in Apr-Jun, finds labour survey
Ugam to hire over 1,000 fresh graduates in India in coming months
-
The Indian job market maintained its record-breaking run for the third consecutive month in a row, clocking 57 per cent year-on-year growth in September, according to the latest Naukri JobSpeak report.
At 2,753 job postings, the index hit an all-time high in September surpassing pre-COVID levels in September 2019 by 21 per cent.
The Naukri JobSpeak is a monthly Index that calculates and records hiring activity based on the job listings on Naukri.com website month on month. The objective of Naukri JobSpeak is to measure the hiring activity in various industries, cities, and experience levels.
Year-on-year, most sectors showcased significant annual growth, led by IT (138 per cent) and hospitality (+82 per cent).
"The recent wave of digital transformation among Indian organisations continues to generate demand for tech professionals. YoY hiring in the IT-software/software services sector has grown by 138 per cent in September 2021.
It said sectors like hospitality (82 per cent) and retail (+70 per cent) which were most impacted by the pandemic, also witnessed significant YoY growth in September with several hotels and physical store outlets across the country gradually reopening.
Hiring activity has also grown in the education (53 per cent), banking/financial services (43 per cent) and telecom/ISP (+37 per cent) sectors as compared to September, 2020.
Metros recorded 88 per cent annual growth in September, surpassing Tier 2 cities that grew by 30 per cent.
"The continuous positive growth of the IT-software/software services sector has enabled major IT hubs to outperform other cities in the annual growth charts, it said.
Bengaluru (133 per cent), Hyderabad (110 per cent), Pune (95 per cent) and Chennai (85 per cent) recorded the highest YoY growth in September.
Hiring activity was also positive in Delhi/NCR (72 per cent) while Mumbai and Kolkata both recorded 60 per cent growth. Among the tier-II cities, Ahmedabad (82 per cent) and Coimbatore (46 per cent) recorded the highest annual growth followed by Vadodara (33 per cent) and Kochi (19 per cent)," it said.
Hiring across all experience bands increased in September as compared last year, largely due to the overall positive performance of the hiring market as it recovers from the setbacks caused by the pandemic.
During this period, demand for senior professionals belonging to the 8-12 years (75 per cent) bracket witnessed a maximum increase followed by 4-7 years (65 per cent), 13-16 years (57 per cent,) 0-3 years (54 per cent) and above 16 years (38 per cent).
Month-on-month, job postings rose 3 per cent compared with 2,673 during August, according to the report by Naukri JobSpeak.
Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Naukri.com said, "India is witnessing a never seen before activity in hiring. Fuelled by the demand for IT professionals, it truly is heartening to see the industries recover at the onset of the festive season.
The market witnessed 57 per cent YoY growth indicating strong revival of the market post pandemic. Majority of the sectors, cities and experience bands have recorded positive growth in both YoY and MoM charts in the month of September.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU