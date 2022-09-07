Inflation has eased to manageable level, says Finance Minister Sitharaman

-
ALSO READ
22 states, UTs see rise in inflation, despite marginal reduction overall
Ahead of inflation data, understanding how CPI is linked to RBI and markets
Retail inflation accelerates to 7.79% in April; March IIP growth at 1.9%
India's retail inflation rises to 6.95% in March; IIP remains muted
WPI-based inflation zooms to 14.55% in March on rising fuel, food prices
-
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said the country's economic growth remains a priority for the government, as inflation has come down to a manageable level.
Job creation and equitable distribution of wealth remain the other focus areas, she said at India Ideas Summit here.
"Some of course are red-lettered (priorities), some may not be. Red-lettered ones would of course be jobs, equitable wealth distribution and making sure India is moving on the path of growth.
"In that sense inflation is not red-lettered. I hope it doesn't surprise many of you. We have shown that in the past couple of months that we were able to bring it to a manageable level," she said at the event.
According to official data, retail inflation softened to 6.71 per cent in July due to moderation in food prices but remained above the Reserve Bank's comfort level of 6 per cent for the seventh consecutive month.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based retail inflation was at 7.01 per cent in June and 5.59 per cent in July 2021. It was above 7 per cent from April to June this fiscal.
She exuded confidence that the Reserve Bank would manage the volatility emerging from aggressive rate hike stance by the US Fed and the European Central Bank.
Talking about fiscal management during the COVID-19 period, she said, India with a targeted fiscal policy managed through a challenging time without printing money.
Referring to the global energy crisis triggered by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, she said, uncertainty over availability of crude, natural gas continues.
She also urged for deepening of ties between India and the US in all respects including on payment technology.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU