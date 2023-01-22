India's G20 presidency: MCD to install artworks at markets, parks

Civic authorities have built a park in the Lajpat Nagar market area and decorated it with sculptural art, while plans are afoot to install public art at other places also to enhance the look and feel of the city for the meetings.

India is expected to host over 200 meetings and events during its yearlong Presidency of the influential group which will culminate with an annual summit on September 9 and 10.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in a statement said it has stepped up its preparations for the events.

Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena inaugurated the park built by the and its located in the middle of the market, near gate No.5 of the Lajpat Nagar Metro Station, a senior official said.

To increase the beauty of the park, different types of shrubs and flowering plants have been planted, while elephant sculptures made of stone have been installed as part of public arts, he said.

The corporation has also developed a selfie-spot in the South Extension Part-2 Market by installing two beautiful peacock .

Officials said the has also planned to install public art works at some other places too.

These will be placed at Greater Kailash-2 M Block Market, South Extension Part-2 Market, Green belts located in Lajpat Nagar 2 Market, PVR Saket area, Karol Bagh Market, Chandni Chowk, Surajmal Vihar Market, an amphitheater located in Defense Colony 2 Market, Hauz Khas Market, Plaza Market Vasundhara Enclave, Malviya Nagar Market and Qudsia Park, among other places.

The will complete work related to installation of public art before the G20 summit, officials said.

The corporation has asked its officials to complete all G20-related work in a time-bound manner.

