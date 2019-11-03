JUST IN
PM says will further improve tax regime to attract overseas investment
Business Standard

Minimum wage for workers likely to increase in next three months

Children education, medical costs set to be included in minimum wage

Somesh Jha  |  New Delhi 

The manner in which the minimum wages for workers are fixed is going to witness a landmark change as the Union government has proposed a set of rules which were adopted while setting the minimum wages for its own officials by the Seventh Pay Commission.

As a result, the minimum wage for workers is set to go up in the next three months, a senior labour and employment ministry official said, requesting anonymity. For the first time, the labour and employment ministry has made a set of rules prescribing the way in which it will fix the minimum wages and it will cover cost of ...

First Published: Sun, November 03 2019. 14:18 IST

