Minimum wage for workers likely to increase in next three months

The manner in which the minimum wages for workers are fixed is going to witness a landmark change as the Union government has proposed a set of rules which were adopted while setting the minimum wages for its own officials by the Seventh Pay Commission.

As a result, the minimum wage for workers is set to go up in the next three months, a senior labour and employment ministry official said, requesting anonymity. For the first time, the labour and employment ministry has made a set of rules prescribing the way in which it will fix the minimum wages and it will cover cost of ...