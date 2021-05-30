Modi govt changed farmers' lives, ensured affordable healthcare: Javadekar

-
: Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday said the Narendra Modi government has changed the lives of millions of farmers with landmark decisions and reforms, and also ensured "affordable and quality health service" to the people in the last seven years.
On the seventh anniversary of the Modi government, he congratulated the prime minister for the work done so far in the service of the country and the welfare of the people under his leadership.
He said the day is being marked as "Seva Divas" (Service Day), and called upon the people to participate.
"Congratulations to Prime Minister Modi ji for the work that has been done for the service of the country and the welfare of the people for seven years. Today, this day is being celebrated as 'Seva Divas'. You should also be a participant in the programme in your neighbourhood," the Union minister said in a series of tweets in Hindi and English.
Javadekar said the Modi government has "dedicatedly worked towards the welfare of the farmers in the last seven years and has changed the lives of millions of farmers with landmark decisions and reforms in the agriculture sector."
"Shri @narendramodi Government has ensured affordable and quality healthcare services for all the citizens in these 7 years and continues to effectively reform and strengthen the healthcare sector of the country at an unprecedented scale," he added.
