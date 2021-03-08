New mineral policy for 2021-26 on the anvil: Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

-
A new mineral policy for 2021-26
will be unveiled in the State on the lines of the Centre's National Mineral Policy to give a fillip to the industry and boost the economy, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Monday.
Presenting the budget proposals for 2021-22 in the assembly, Yediyurappa said the government had implemented a mineral policy in 2008 and now plans to introduce it with new reforms.
"We will formulate state mineral policy for 2021-26 on the lines of National Mineral Policy.A single-window clearance system will be introduced to dispose applications for grant of mining/quarry lease and crusher licence in a time-bound manner," the Chief Minister announced.
To facilitate ease of doing business, the Chief Minister said 'Mining Adalats' will be set up to address grievances of applicants.
"Mining adalats will be started at four revenue divisions in the state under a single-window scheme.This will help address the grievances of people and speedy disposal of pending applications to start business," the Chief Minister said.
The Mines and Geology department is already working on the policy and it will be introduced soon, he added.
