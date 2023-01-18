JUST IN
Coal production target at more than 1 billion tonnes for FY24: Govt
PM to inaugurate projects worth over Rs 10,800 cr in Karnataka on Thursday
Rupee surges as foreign banks make dollar sales, likely for FPI flow
Govt seeks expenditure proposals for final supplementary demands for grants
Global smartphone shipments fall 17% in Q4; Apple reclaims top spot: Report
Davos 2023: Rs 1.37-trn MoUs signed for investments in Maharashtra, says CM
PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 38,000 cr during Mumbai visit on Jan 19
India better than many economies, needs work on labour mkts: Gita Gopinath
Fiscal consolidation expected on the back of lower subsidy payments
S Jaishankar visits Maldives, to witness impact of developmental assistance
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Coal production target at more than 1 billion tonnes for FY24: Govt
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Nitin Gadkari calls for efforts by all to reduce road accidents by 50%

During the event, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru and many other stakeholders discussed the key issues related to road safety

Topics
Road safety | Nitin Gadkari  | Road Accidents

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Nitin Gadkari
Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said efforts by all are necessary to reduce road accidents by 50 per cent before the end of 2025.

Participating in a 4-hour telethon and outreach campaign "Sadak Suraksha Abhiyan" during the Road Safety week, he said a law will soon be brought in the country to determine the working hours of truck drivers.

During the event, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru and many other stakeholders discussed the key issues related to road safety.

Officials said that the Road Transport & Highways Ministry has undertaken multiple initiatives across all 4Es of Road Safety including Engineering, Enforcement, Education and Emergency Care for reduction in road fatalities and injuries. This year, it observed the Road Safety Week (RSW) from January 11 to 17, under "Swachhata Pakhwada", to propagate the cause of 'Safer Roads for All'.

During the Week, the Ministry conducted multiple activities at various locations in Delhi including 'nukkad nataks' (street shows), sensitisation campaigns, competitions for school & college students, road safety exhibitions in collaboration with corporates, walkathons, talk shows, and panel discussions with senior government officers and industry leaders.

In addition, road owning agencies such as NHAI, NHIDCL etc. conducted special drives related to compliance of traffic rules and regulation, pedestrian safety, eye check-up camps for drivers at Toll Plazas and other road engineering related initiatives. Transport and police departments of states and UTs, NGOs, private companies and general public across the country also actively participated in the event by conducting awareness campaigns, first responder training, ensuring strict enforcement of rules & regulations up to grass root levels and conducting other activities, workshops & advocacy programmes related to road safety.

--IANS

kvm/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Road safety

First Published: Wed, January 18 2023. 19:43 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.