No pure GST on petrol, diesel; 28% tax plus VAT a possibility: Official

A peak tax rate of 28 per cent plus states levying some amount of local sales tax or VAT on petrol and diesel is likely to be the tax structure when the two auto fuels are covered under the GST regime, a top government said.

The peak GST rate plus VAT will be equal to the present tax incidence, which is made up of excise duty, levied by the central government, and VAT charged by the states.

But before the two fuels are put under GST, the Centre has to decide if it is willing to let go of the about Rs 200 billion (Rs 20,000 crore) of input tax credit it currently pockets by keeping petrol, diesel, natural gas, jet fuel and out of the (GST) regime that came into force from July 1, 2017, the said.

"There is no pure GST on petrol and diesel anywhere in the world and so in too it will have to be a combination of GST and VAT," said the official, who is closely involved with the GST implementation.

The timing of including in GST will be a political call, which the Centre and states have to take collectively, he said.

The Centre currently levies a total of Rs 19.48 per litre of excise duty on petrol and Rs 15.33 per litre on diesel. On top of this, states levy Value Added Tax (VAT) -- the lowest being in where a 6 per cent sales tax is charged on both the fuel. has the highest VAT of 39.12 per cent on petrol while Telangana levies highest VAT of 26 per cent on diesel. charges a VAT of 27 per cent on petrol and 17.24 per cent on diesel.

The total tax incidence on petrol comes to 45-50 per cent and on diesel, it is 35-40 per cent.



The said that under GST the total incidence of taxation on a particular good or a service has been kept at the same level as the sum total of central and state levies existing pre-July 1, 2017. This was done by fitting them into one of the four GST tax slabs of 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent.

For petrol and diesel, the total incidence of present taxation is already beyond the peak rate and if the tax rate was to be kept at just 28 per cent, it would result in a big loss of revenue to both the Centre and states, he said.

"The Centre doesn't have the money to compensate states for loss of revenue and so the solution is to have a peak rate of tax plus allowing states to levy some amount of VAT keeping in mind that the overall incidence should not exceed the present levels," he said.

GST has been spoken of as a panacea for high fuel prices but the structure in works would ensure rates remain almost at same levels unless the Centre and states decide to levy pure GST of 28 per cent and not go for an additional VAT or a cess.



After hitting an all-time high of Rs 78.43 a litre for petrol and Rs 69.31 for diesel on May 29, rates have marginally fallen during the subsequent days on softening in international and rupee strengthening against the US dollar. Petrol costs Rs 76.27 a litre and diesel Rs 67.78 in

More importantly, GST being an ad valorem levy -- charged as a percentage on ex-factory price --- would have a cascading impact on whenever refinery gate prices are increased because of a rise in The inverse would also be true.

had in a blog post on Monday alluded to states earning more through ad valorem VAT when rise. The central excise is a fixed levy and does not change with changes in prices.

"The States charge ad valorem taxes on oil. If oil prices go up, States earn more," he had written.

The had raised excise duty on petrol by Rs 11.77 a litre and that on diesel by 13.47 a litre in nine instalments between November 2014 and January 2016 to shore up finances as global oil prices fell, but then cut the tax just once in October last year by Rs 2 a litre.

This led to its excise collections from petro goods more than doubling in last four years - from Rs 991.84 billion (Rs 99,184 crore) in 2014-15 to Rs 2.29019 trillion (Rs 229,019 crore) in 2017-18. States saw their VAT revenue from petro goods rise from Rs 1.37157 trillion (Rs 137,157 crore) in 2014-15 to Rs 1.84091 billion (Rs 184,091 crore) in 2017-18.



GST subsumed more than a dozen central and state levies like excise duty, service tax, and VAT when it was implemented from July 1, 2017.

However, its implementation on five - petrol, diesel, natural gas, crude oil, and was deferred. This resulted in the industry losing on revenue as they were not able to offset GST tax they paid on input from those paid on the sale of products like petrol, diesel, and