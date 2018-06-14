GST payers can move jurisdictional tax officer to change username, password

The on Thursday said that GST registrants can approach jurisdictional with valid documents to change the e-mail and mobile number recorded against their GST identification number (GSTIN).

The had received complaints from taxpayers that the intermediaries who were authorised by them to apply for registration on their behalf had used their own e-mail and mobile number during the process.

These intermediaries are not sharing the user details with the taxpayers.

"With a view to address this difficulty of the taxpayer, a functionality to update e-mail and mobile number of the authorised signatory is available in the GST system.

"The e-mail and mobile number can be updated by the concerned jurisdictional tax authority of the taxpayer," the ministry said in a statement.

would be required to approach the concerned jurisdictional to get the for the allotted to the business. Taxpayers can check jurisdiction through 'Search Taxpayer' option available on

would be required to provide valid documents to the as proof of his/her identity and to validate the business details related to his Following this, the officer would authenticate the activity and enter the new e-mail address and mobile number provided by the

After uploading of the documents, tax officer will reset the for in the system and and temporary reset will be communicated to the e-mail address as entered by the officer.

Taxpayer would then have to login on using the and temporary password e-mailed to him. The and password can now be changed by the taxpayer.