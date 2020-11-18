Odisha clears investment projects of Rs 4645 cr, provide jobs to 870 people

-
ALSO READ
71% returnees won't migrate from Odisha if given regular employment: Survey
1 in 10 Indian jobseekers lost job, most think layoff imminent: Survey
Govt approves Rs 15K-cr animal husbandry infra fund to generate employment
India, US employment surveys show Covid-19 can skew gender parity
Odisha to hold final semester exams of UG & PG students by September 30
-
Odisha government on Tuesday approved four investment projects worth Rs 464.72 crore envisaging direct employment opportunities for more than 870 people.
The government approved a Medium Density Fibreboard (MDF) manufacturing facility at Malipada in Khurdha district with an annual capacity of 72,000 cubic meters. The MDF manufacturing facility will be set up by Galax Industries Private Limited with an investment of Rs 93 crore and provide employment to more than 310 persons, an official release said.
A 120 KLPD grain-based distillery unit for manufacturing of Extra-Neutral Alcohol (ENA)/Ethanol and 4 MW cogeneration power plant was also approved which will be set up in Khorda and Nayagarh. The distillery unit will be set up by Globus with an investment of Rs 151.72 crore. It will provide employment opportunities to over 300 people.
"A pellet plant of 1.6 MTPA capacity to be set up at Lathikata in Sundergarh by Envirocare Infrasolution Pvt Ltd with an investment of Rs 100 crore and employment opportunities for over 195 persons," the release said.
The fourth project approved in the state is a four MTPA slurry pipeline project which will employ over n 68 persons. The slurry pipeline will be set up by Envirocare Infrasolution Private Limited with an investment of Rs 100 crore.
Odisha has approved investment projects worth Rs 1,19,214.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU