Odisha clears investment projects of Rs 4645 cr, provide jobs to 870 people

on Tuesday approved four investment projects worth Rs 464.72 crore envisaging direct opportunities for more than 870 people.

The government approved a Medium Density Fibreboard (MDF) manufacturing facility at Malipada in Khurdha district with an annual capacity of 72,000 cubic meters. The MDF manufacturing facility will be set up by Galax Industries Private Limited with an investment of Rs 93 crore and provide to more than 310 persons, an official release said.

A 120 KLPD grain-based distillery unit for manufacturing of Extra-Neutral Alcohol (ENA)/Ethanol and 4 MW cogeneration power plant was also approved which will be set up in Khorda and Nayagarh. The distillery unit will be set up by Globus with an investment of Rs 151.72 crore. It will provide opportunities to over 300 people.

"A pellet plant of 1.6 MTPA capacity to be set up at Lathikata in Sundergarh by Envirocare Infrasolution Pvt Ltd with an investment of Rs 100 crore and employment opportunities for over 195 persons," the release said.

The fourth project approved in the state is a four MTPA slurry pipeline project which will employ over n 68 persons. The slurry pipeline will be set up by Envirocare Infrasolution Private Limited with an investment of Rs 100 crore.

Odisha has approved investment projects worth Rs 1,19,214.

