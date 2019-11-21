Odisha govt signs 3 MoUs to improve urban service delivery system

The on Thursday signed three Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) to transform urban service delivery system in the state.

The Housing and Urban Development department signed MoUs with e-gov Foundation, Janagraha Centre for Citizenship and Democracy, and Indian Heritage Cities Network Foundation.

The E-gov foundation of and Srikanth Nadhamuni will provide a full stack of municipal services applications, said an official.

These include a feature-rich dashboard portal for all urban local bodies (ULBs), public grievance management system, finance and accounting, property tax management, water and sewerage system, trade licence system, and online building plan approval system.

It will be easily accessible for citizens through web and mobile app, the official said.

Janagraha Centre for Citizenship and Democracy of Ramesh and Swathi Ramanathan will undertake a transformative reform of property taxation in ULBs resulting in growth in revenue of ULBs and investment in better service and infrastructure.

The Indian Heritage Cities Network foundation represented by its chairman Ramachandran is an official partner of UNESCO.

It entered into an MoU with the Housing and Urban Development and Tourism departments for promotion of heritage-based sustainable development.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who was present during the MoU signing, expressed his commitment to function to bring about visible transformation in the lives of people.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)